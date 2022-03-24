Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

