Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,956 shares of company stock worth $8,081,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

