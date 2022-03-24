Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $80.70 and last traded at $80.70. 2,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

Specifically, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,956 shares of company stock worth $8,081,704 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

