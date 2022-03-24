Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of INTU opened at $461.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

