Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $63.98. Approximately 4,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63.
