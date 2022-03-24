Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 377.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

XLG traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $347.39. 1,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.41. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $288.78 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

