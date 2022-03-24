Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 1-Year High at $469.40

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 469.40 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 469.10 ($6.18), with a volume of 69775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.90 ($6.09).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

