Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 1-Year High at $469.40

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 469.40 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 469.10 ($6.18), with a volume of 69775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.90 ($6.09).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88.
Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)
