Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($54.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/18/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($54.95) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/18/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.70 ($52.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/14/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($54.95) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of FPE traded down €0.32 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €26.00 ($28.57). The company had a trading volume of 64,561 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.55. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

