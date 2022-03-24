Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

