Investors Purchase High Volume of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Call Options (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,914 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,223% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.

SJT opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

