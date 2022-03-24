Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cullinan Oncology Call Options (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,500% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 209,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $18,842,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEM stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,581. The company has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $42.73.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

