Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 40,224 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,423% compared to the typical volume of 1,594 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

