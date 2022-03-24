Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 81,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.69. 20,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

