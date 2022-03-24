iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.55. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 293,737 shares trading hands.
IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.