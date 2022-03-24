iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.55. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 293,737 shares trading hands.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.