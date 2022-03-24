iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives in the quarters ahead. The company’s investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be beneficial. For 2022, it expects the Aeris Cleantec buyout to drive its performance. Its focus on the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channel, product innovation initiatives and share buybacks might aid. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It predicts supply-chain headwinds to persist in first-half 2022. Revenues are expected to be $293-$313 million for the first quarter, suggesting a year-over-year change of (3%)-3%. Given its extensive geographic presence, foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.75.

iRobot stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $17,647,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

