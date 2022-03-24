iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CVD traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.96. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.42. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.62 and a 1 year high of C$19.08.

Get iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.