iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lifted by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

