iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 456.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,149,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

