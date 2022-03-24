iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $267.81. 196,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,438. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.