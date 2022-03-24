Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stake Raised by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Isoray were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,011. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

