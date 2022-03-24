Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.36

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.36 and traded as high as C$12.00. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 1,490,896 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVN. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.29. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

