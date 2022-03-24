IWG (LON:IWG) Earns Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.27).

Get IWG alerts:

IWG stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 257.10 ($3.38). 4,531,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,241. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.06). The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.32.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.