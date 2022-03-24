IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.41. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 675,045 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

