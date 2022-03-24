IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.41. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 675,045 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a market cap of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.
About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
