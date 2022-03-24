J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. J.Jill updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,678. The company has a market cap of $149.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J.Jill by 35.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

