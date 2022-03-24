J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.58.

SJM stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.39. The company had a trading volume of 502,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

