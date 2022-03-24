Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 290.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.83).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

