Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.