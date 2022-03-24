James W. Blake Sells 40,053 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 198,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

