Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of JELD opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 830,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

