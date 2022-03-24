Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISNPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ISNPY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

