Jeremy Suddards Acquires 8,178 Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Suddards acquired 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £24,861.12 ($32,729.23).

APTD opened at GBX 306 ($4.03) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £175.04 million and a P/E ratio of 34.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 554.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 271 ($3.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 738 ($9.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 670 ($8.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

