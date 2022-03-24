JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

JOAN stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $518.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 111,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 29.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

