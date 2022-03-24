John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $80.66 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $929.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.