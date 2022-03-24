John Kenneweg Sells 19,881 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, John Kenneweg sold 119 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,380.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00.

MASS stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $617.18 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 867,014 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

