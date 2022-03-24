Joseph Stilwell Acquires 2,795 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of -550,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.