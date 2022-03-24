Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.83

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 785723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$291.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.65.

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

