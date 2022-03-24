JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Additionally, its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. Nevertheless, normalization of the trading business is expected to hurt the company's fee income growth, going forward. Further, relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company’s margins and interest income. Steadily rising operating expenses remains a major near-term headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPM stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

