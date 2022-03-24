JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPM opened at $139.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

