KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Lowered to €79.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

