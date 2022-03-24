KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.