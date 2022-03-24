Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,295 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

