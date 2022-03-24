Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

K stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

