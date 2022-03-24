Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
K stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.