KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

