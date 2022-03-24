Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $433.89

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.89 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 463 ($6.10). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 453 ($5.96), with a volume of 84,474 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

