Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Acquires 250,693 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 250,693 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 2,434,179 shares of Eastman Kodak stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $13,947,845.67.

Shares of KODK opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KODK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 155.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 805,428 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KODK. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

