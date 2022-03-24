Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Acquires 250,693 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 250,693 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 2,434,179 shares of Eastman Kodak stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $13,947,845.67.
Shares of KODK opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.26.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KODK. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
