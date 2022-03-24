Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.73

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.73 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 100.75 ($1.33). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 5,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Kerry Group from £135 ($177.73) to £136 ($179.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09. The firm has a market cap of £179.50 million and a PE ratio of 23.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.67 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In related news, insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £105 ($138.23) per share, with a total value of £297,675 ($391,883.89).

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

