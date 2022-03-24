Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $278.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.