Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.