Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,128 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

