Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,846 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

EBAY opened at $55.60 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

